Key Issues, politics

President Ram Chandra Paudel has assumed office at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas after taking the oath of office and secrecy today.

On the occasion, the President signed a decision related to the appointment of ambassadors, the Office of the President said.

President Paudel has appointed Ambassador of Nepal to Egypt, Sushil Kumar Lamsal, as the non-resident Nepali Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco also in accordance with Article 282 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Paudel was elected the President on March 9. Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at a special ceremony organised at the Office of the President today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal