President Paudel to Present Government’s New Policies and Programs Tomorrow



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel is scheduled to present the Government’s Policies and Programmes for Fiscal Year 2082/83 BS (2025/26 AD) before a joint session of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament at 3:00 PM on May 2.





According to National News Agency Nepal, preparations for the address by the Head of State are in their final stages. The Chief Justice, office bearers of constitutional bodies, senior government officials, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu, as well as leaders and representatives from the private sector, have been invited to attend the session.





A security rehearsal is planned for Friday morning to ensure the safety of the President during the event.





Following the joint session, both Houses of Parliament will convene separate meetings to extend a formal vote of thanks to the President for presenting the government’s policies and programmes, according to Secretariat spokesperson Eakram Giri.





Additionally, a letter from the Office of the President regarding the appointment of Kham Bahadur Garbuja as Minister of State for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation will be read out during the meeting.

