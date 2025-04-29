President Paudel to Present Govt.’s Policies, Programmes on May 2



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel is set to present the government’s policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year during a joint meeting of both houses of the Federal Parliament. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 pm on May 2.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire informed the House of Representatives about the event by reading a letter from the Office of the President. This presentation aligns with Article 95 of the Constitution of Nepal, which mandates that the President present the government’s policies and programmes for the fiscal year in a joint meeting of the Federal Parliament’s houses.

