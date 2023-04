Key Issues

President Ramchandra Paudel, who is receiving treatment in New Delhi of India, has undergone additional health tests on Monday.

As per the doctors attending to President Paudel, health condition of Paudel is improving gradually, according to the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi.

He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital for the past six days. President Paudel had left for India on Wednesday for treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal