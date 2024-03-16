Contact Us

President Paudel unveils statues

President Ramchandra Paudel today unveiled statues of former minister and leader of Nepali Congress, late Ram Narayan Mishra, former minister late Ganesh Nepalu and martyr Keshav Koirala. The statue of late Mishra has been constructed at Pipara rural municipality-4, while of Nepali at Jaleshwor municipality-5 and martyr Koirala at Matihani municipality-8. Unveiling the statues, President Paudel said martyr and former leaders are source of inspiration to the country and people. They deserve respect. He stressed that we must not forget their contribution for the nation. Source: National News Agency RSS

