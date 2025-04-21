Contact Us
President Paudel Urges NRNA Leaders to Resolve Internal Dispute


Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has urged leaders of the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) to resolve the ongoing dispute within the organization. During a meeting with a delegation led by NRNA Chair Dr. Badri KC at Sheetal Niwas on Monday, President Paudel emphasized the importance of unity among the organization’s leaders.



According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel described the NRNA as a significant entity representing the Nepali diaspora and expressed concern that internal grudges and factional disputes should not hinder its progress. He stated, “The leading personalities of the NRNA have a crucial role to end the existing disputes within the NRNA. It is better if you move ahead by joining hands together.”



Chair KC briefed the President on the current situation of the NRNA, highlighting the issues that have led to the disputes. The meeting underscored the need for cooperation and collaboration among NRNA leaders to maintain the organization’s integrity and effectiveness.

