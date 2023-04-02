General

Health of President Ramchandra Paudel is said to be improving. "Health of President Paudel, who is admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital after he became ill, is improving according to the doctors involved in his treatment," read a statement issued by Baikuntha Prasad Thapaliya, administration chief of the hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital yesterday (Saturday). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka reached the hospital today morning, and inquired about his health.

Similarly, lawmaker Surendra Acharya, and former Speaker Taranath Ranabhat also took stock of the President's health condition, said the President's private secretary Chiranjibi Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal