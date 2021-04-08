Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has congratulated Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his appointment as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In a congratulatory message today, President Bhandari has said that his appointment to the post of President was a testimony of people's trust and confidence over him. It is also a recognition of his able leadership and contribution to Vietnam's development and prosperity, the President has said in the message.

In a similar message, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has congratulated and extended his best wishes to newly elected Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

Recalling his 2019 visit to Vietnam, Prime Minister Oli has expressed the confidence that the culturally close and friendly relations between the two countries would further consolidate during Prime Minister Chinh's term of office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal