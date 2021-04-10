General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

President Bhandari stated that in the demise of Prince Philip Nepal has lost a longstanding friend.

Likewise, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, in a message of condolences sent to his British counterpart Boris Johnson, has expressed sympathies on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

Prime Minister Oli has stated that the contributions of Prince Philip to the cause of humanity will be remembered by the future generations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal