On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba have sent separate messages of felicitations to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement released today. In her message, President Bhandari has highlighted the successful democratic journey as well as transformative economic development that India has achieved after independence. The President has also expressed confidence that the warm and friendly relations between Nepal and India would be further strengthened in the days to come. Likewise, in his message to Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Deuba has expressed his best wishes for the continued peace, progress and happiness of the people of India. The PM has also stated that Nepal-India relations are deep and diverse solidly founded on sovereign equality, mutual understanding and cooperation, and has expressed his desire for further strengthening mutually beneficial economic partnership with India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal