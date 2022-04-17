General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday provided National Cinema Prize, Special Cinema and Lifetime Awards to various artistes and personalities.

At a programme organised at the President House by the Film Development Board, the President distributed those prizes and awards.

On the occasion, President Bhandari praised the tasks of Board carried out for the development and prosperity of the film industry adding that it was the responsibility of all to honour the personalities for their contributions to the nation through cinemas.

Actress Bhuwan Thapa and musician Shambu Jeet Baskota were honoured with the Lifetime Award for the year 2076 BS and 2077 BS, respectively. Thapa and Baskota were provided with Rs 351,000 each.

Hari Humagain was awarded for the best film shooting and Nimesh Shrestha and Surendra Poudel for best editing. Likewise, movie ‘Pache Gore’ was picked for the prize under the indigenous category.

Source: National News Agency Nepal