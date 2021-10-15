General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari received the tika from her mother Mithila Pandey on the auspicious hour of 10: 02 am today.

The Head-of-the-State received tika , jamara and blessings from her mother on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami at the Office of the President.

Similarly, the President was also offered the Dashain tika from main priest of Hanuman Dhoka, Devraj Aryal. Priests from temples of several deities offered prasad to the President.

Likewise, the President also offered the Dashain tika to the members of her family. This time, tika-offering to general public from the Head-of-the-State was not organised bearing in mind the existing risk of COVID-19 as was the last year.

The Prime Minister has also no programme of offering the Dashain tika to general public owing to COVID-19 pandemic as was the last year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal