President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed her confidence that the Education Ministry will take leading role to mobilize adequate resources to enhance the quality of education and complete the works related to it on time.

Following a briefing on the President Education Reforms Programme from the Ministry at Sheetal Niwas today, President Bhandari urged to authorities to focus in infrastructure development in schools to enhance the quality of education.

Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, National Planning Commission member Usha Jha, Ministry secretary Gopinath Mainali among others were present in the programme.

The Ministry has sought new applications to the programme after scraping earlier applications until February 2. A total of Rs 10 billion was allocated for the President Education Reforms Programme in this fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal