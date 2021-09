General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the meetings of the Federal Parliament on September 8.

The President summoned the Federal Parliament meetings on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

According to the Office of the President, the Federal Parliament meetings of the House of Representatives and National Assembly are called at 4:00 pm on September 8 at the International Conference Hall, New Baneshwor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal