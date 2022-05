General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today summoned the meetings of the Federal Parliament at 4:00 pm on May 17. The President summoned the meetings of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly as per the Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, according to the press statement issued by the Spokesperson at the Office of the President, Sagar Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal