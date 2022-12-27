politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the Federal Parliament session on January 9, 2023. The President summoned the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly on January 9 at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers as per the Constitution of Nepal.

The session of both Houses has been called at 1:00 pm in the International Convention Center, New Baneshwor.

Likewise, the Federal Parliament Secretariat has issued a notice on Tuesday requesting to all the Members of Parliaments for their presence at the parliament meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal