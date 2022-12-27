President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the Federal Parliament session on January 9, 2023. The President summoned the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly on January 9 at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers as per the Constitution of Nepal.
The session of both Houses has been called at 1:00 pm in the International Convention Center, New Baneshwor.
Likewise, the Federal Parliament Secretariat has issued a notice on Tuesday requesting to all the Members of Parliaments for their presence at the parliament meeting.
Source: National News Agency Nepal