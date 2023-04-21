General

President M Abdul Hamid will exchange greetings with the cross section of people at Bangabhaban here tomorrow on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of the Muslims.

"The President will say his Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the National Eidgah in front of the High Court in the capital at 8.30 am. Later, he will also exchange Eid greetings with people of all classes at Bangabhaban from 10am-11.30am," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He added: "The President will also deliver a short speech on the occasion."

The head of the state will exchange Eid greetings with the people of all classes and professions, including senior politicians, judges, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers, intellectuals and civil and military officials.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)