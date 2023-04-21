General

President M Abdul Hamid will offer the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah Maidan here tomorrow morning.

Country's noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials will say their prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan at 8.30am.

It is the last Eid of Abdul Hamid as the President to offer his prayers at National Eidgah Maidan as he is scheduled to handover the charge of his office to President-elect Md Sahbuddin on April 24 at 11 am, according to Bangabhaban programme.

After the prayers, President Hamid will exchange Eid greetings with the Musullies (devotees) at the Eidgah on the day.

The Eid jamaat will be held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangement has been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the national Eidgah.

An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.

On his arrival at the Eidgah, the President will be received by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, DSCC Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh and other concerned.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)