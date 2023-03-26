Key Issues

President Ramchandra Paudel today visited the Gorkha-based Gorakhkali and the Gorakhnath temples and paid homage to the Hindu deities.

The President arrived here on a Nepal Army helicopter at around 9:30 am and offered the special worship at the temples that lie on the premises of historic Gorkha Palace. Palace's main priest Sharada Prasad Bhattarai assisted the President to perform puja as per the rituals.

After paying homage to the Hindu deities, the President garlanded a statue of the late Prithvi Narayan Shah, the unifier of modern Nepal, at Thuloangan of the Gorkha district headquarters. The President also visited the historic Gorkha museum in the town and interacted with locals for some time before flying back to Kathmandu.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS