President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad for their peace, progress, prosperity, happiness and good health on the occasion of Maghe Sankranti and Maghi festival, today.

The President has expressed her confidence that the festival would enhance mutual harmony, good will and tolerance among the people of all ethnic and community people residing in hill, mountain and Terai regions of the country thereby strengthening social and cultural unity.

President Bhandari also wished that the festival may help protect and preserve fundamental cultural practices and enhance mutual unity, friendship, cooperation and good will among all Nepali people belonging to different geographical regions, languages, ethnicity and cultures. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal