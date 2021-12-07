General

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel's faction has discussed ways to have a single candidate for the post of party president in the upcoming 14th general convention.

A meeting of the leaders of the group held at the residence of former general secretary Prakash Man Singh at Chaksibari on Tuesday concluded that the meeting would resume at 9 am on Wednesday to finalize a common candidate, according to central member Ram Krishna Yadav, who participated in the meeting.

Senior leader Poudel, General Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala, former General Secretary Singh and Central Member Dr Shekhar Koirala presented their demands at the meeting.

Yadav said that the leaders were preparing to announce the sole candidate by evening after consulting with the central members of their group, district president and former district president.

The meeting held was attended by the four presidential hopefuls, treasurer Sita Devi Yadav, leaders Dr Ram Sharan Mahat, Bal Bahadur KC, Dr Minendra Rijal, Dil Bahadur Gharti, Dr Chandra Bhandari, Badri Pandey, Dhanraj Gurung and Jeevan Pariyar.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY RSS