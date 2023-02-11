General

The CPN (Unified Socialist) senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal said the presidential candidate should belong to the political background. "Independent person cannot retain the glory of presidential post," he argued while talking to media-persons at the Biratnagar Airport today.

There could be consensus if a person from the political background is announced the presidential candidate acting on the standards envisioned in the constitution, he reiterated.

In a query whether his party was fielding a candidacy for the coveted position, senior leader Khanal said the party had not thought much about it. He also said the party would not join the incumbent government.

A discussion was underway to form a front in a bid to take the country towards socialist state by uniting all powers favouring the socialism, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal