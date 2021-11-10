General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished for the success of the national population census beginning from today, while appealing to the people representatives, community-based organizations and other stakeholders to help collect factual data.

Expressing her best wishes for success of the nation-wide campaign, the President stressed on the need for all to participate and help their neighbors and acquaintances to get the correct details by providing information to the National Census. "Considering the large amount of resources, tools and human resources used and time required for preparation, the census should be made a success as an important nationwide campaign," she said in the message.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has deployed enumerators across the country to collect personal and household details of all Nepalis starting from today till November 25.

In a similar message, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun has requested all the people of the country to take active part in the National Household and Population Census 2078.

The twelfth series of National Census, which takes place every 10 years, i.e. Twelfth National Census-2078, is starting from today. "As the census gives us the information about the living standard of the people, total population, ethnic, linguistic, religious community and geographical location of the population it serves as the backbone of the data system and the basis of development of the country, said the Vice President. Therefore, the census is needed not only by the government but also by the people.

He also said that the twelfth national census was of special importance as it was the first census since the promulgation of the new Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal