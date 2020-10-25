Health & Safety

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has urged all to observe the festivals by observing social distancing considering the risk of COVID-19.

In a message today on the occasion of Bada Dashain festival, 2077, President Bhandari has wished all the Nepalis at home and abroad happiness, peace, prosperity, long life and continued progress, while urging all to follow the health protocol to save oneself and others from the deadly virus. The President has also expressed the confidence that the festival would help promote social unity, mutual good will and fraternity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal