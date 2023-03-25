General

President Ram Chandra Paudel has said that his main duty and responsibility is to abide by and protect the Constitution of Nepal.

During a meeting with the delegation of Nepal Bar Association (NBA) on Saturday, the President said he was aware of the duty, responsibility and rights enshrined by the Constitution of Nepal, as he had an opportunity to work in the constitution drafting process as well.

President Paudel also asked the NBA to offer feedback and suggestions to work in line with the letter and spirit of the constitution.

On the occasion, NBA President Gopal Krishna Ghimire and members of the working committee extended their congratulations to Paudel on his election as the President and wished for his successful tenure.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS