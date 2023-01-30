General

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed the date for the election of the President and Vice President.

According to the EC, the President election will take place on March 9, Thursday and that of the Vice President on March 17, Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said the Election Commission will publish the election schedule today alone based on a decision to this effect made today. The EC through the Chief Secretary will write about this decision to the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers. The term of incumbent President Bidya Devi Bhandari ends on March 12, 2023.

Source: National News Agency Nepal