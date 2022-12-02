General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed best wishes to all people living with disabilities, national and international organizations working in this sector, Nepal government, and guardians’ associations on the occasion for the International Day of Persons with Disability (IDPD).

Giving a message of best wishes today, Bhandari said the IDPD would inspire all sectors concerned to work together for the rights of IDPD. The Day, begun to be celebrated at the initiative of the UN three decades back for the protection and promotion of the IDPD’s rights, encourages all for mainstreaming the people with disabilities in the national development by ensuring inclusive and participatory development and accessible physical infrastructures, President Bhandari stated in the message.

She also reminded that the Constitution of Nepal has ensured the rights of people living with disabilities. They can live a dignified and self esteemed life, she added. The state and all three layers of the governments should make further efforts to identify and take onboard the people living with disabilities and ensure them education, health and employment in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal