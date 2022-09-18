General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of the Jitiya festival today.

Extending the message of best wishes, she wished peace, prosperity and happiness.

The festival like Jitiya fosters mutual respect, harmony and tolerance in the Nepali society rich in diversity in terms of geography, caste, religion and culture. It helps to contribute to the national unity, President Bhandari added.

“On the one hand, we need to protect physical and intangible cultural heritages, and bring reform in the women-biased social practices on the other,” she stressed.

The Jitiya festival is celebrated by the women, especially of Tharu and Madhes communities, wishing for good health and longevity of their children and family.

Source: National News Agency Nepal