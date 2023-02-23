General

Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has said the President's post was not in his priority.

At the Bagmati Province level orientation programme his party organized here Thursday, Chairman Nepal who is also the former Prime Minister, viewed the President's prestige must be kept high, and the discussions were going on to forge consensus and final decision with the parties including the Nepali Congress to pick the person for this post.

He however maintained that his party too would have role on power sharing. Nepal urged all not to be swayed by the media reports come lately on the political meetings and developments.

Chairman Nepal also informed that he had held a meeting with UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli after two years where there was a normal discussion on selecting a common person for the President.

According to him, his party was concentrated on protection of political achievements and solving national problems. Unity among the communist parties is imperative because the foreign interference was growing. The cooperation among them is essential, Nepal stressed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal