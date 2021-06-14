General

Press Chautari Nepal has said the tendency of coercing the court to deciding in one's favour and not allowing the government to carry out its works will weaken the present political system and the nationality.

Issuing a joint press statement today, the Chautari's In-Charge and Coordinators from various 10 provinces stated that the former office-bearers since some time back were involved in constantly challenging the constitutional framework of the federal democratic republic Nepal by forming groups. They charged that this tendency has challenged the Constitution of Nepal, the existing laws and the established principles of the court.

"The language used in the joint statement issued by five former prime ministers is of the type of making the nation a failed state to reflecting the conspiracy of foreign reactionaries and terrorizing the people," the Chautari said, referring to the joint statement issued recently by the former five prime ministers – Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Baburam Bhattarai.

"Sometime back the former chief justices had also issued a joint statement. The way of seeking solution to the problems from outside the established structure and capturing the legitimate bodies from outside without reposing conviction in the constitutionalism cannot be acceptable in a democracy," reads the Chautari's joint statement.

It further stated that the leaders who have run the government making the attainment of position as their last motive and making declaration to form government favourable to the foreign powers producing despondency in the people is inspired by the goal of service some outside power.

The Chautari has urged all sides concerned to focus all attention on the prevention and control of the coronavirus infection, treatment of the infected people and on procurement of vaccines. It has also called on all sides not to carry out any works or activities violating the freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

Source: National News Agency Nepal