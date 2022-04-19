General

: Chair of Press Council Nepal Bal Krishna Basnet has cautioned the public to stay away from wrong information in the time of elections.

“There remains a high risk of fake news in such time. So, carefulness is needed prior to disseminating every news and every media house should ask its journalists to remain cautious in this issue,” Basnet said.

Saying that chances are there for the production of sponsored news from within the country and abroad, he suggested that the Nepali media to consider while covering such contents.

Banset was speaking at a one-day orientation organised by the Press Council Nepal and Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) on Tuesday.

Every journalist should protect himself or herself from misinformation, disinformation and fake news, according to Basnet.

The press will be further strong only due to its credibility and the media persons themselves should unite to maintain credibility, Basnet added.

The Election Commission has entrusted the Council to carry out the task of media monitoring on media code of conduct during the time of election.

Basnet shared that the Council was carrying out the task of monitoring of radio, TV, printing media, online media and social networking sites from last Thursday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal