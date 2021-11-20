General

Gyanmala Bhajan Khala located at Swayambhu has been inaugurated after carrying out reconstruction. It was damaged by the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari inaugurated the Khala amidst a programme organised here today. It was established in 1994BS and bhajan (hymn) is recited here since establishment. Teachings of Gautam Buddha have been taken to people through Gyanmala hymn.

On the occasion, President Bhandari said that Gyanmala Bhajan Khala was making the society aware. The main objective of the establishment of the Gyanmala Bhajan Khala is to foster harmony, tolerance and social awareness, and to make citizens literate by promoting the teachings of Lord Gautam Buddha.

Nature, culture complementary

Saying nature and culture are complementary, she laid emphasis on the need of conserving old cultural heritages and to maintain ecological balance by protecting natural heritages.

The President thanked all including the government for their support in reconstruction of Gyanmala Bhajan Khala, the archeological heritage.

President Bhandari honoured various personalities for their support in reconstruction of the Khala on the occasion.

At the same time, President Bhandari expressed worry over the global risk posed by climate change. "We are facing the climate change crisis," she said, adding that although Kathmandu is culturally the best place in the world, increasing pollution is taking toll on human health. Our ecosystem should be clean and balanced, she stressed.

The President also drew the attention of concerned sectors to the programmes on adaptation to climate change. Use of electric vehicles would be helpful to reduce the pollution and trade loss too.

According to her, utilization of local resources was imperative to contribute to the national prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal