Nepali Congress (NC) President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba dubbed NC senior leader and President-candidate Ramchandra Poudel as a leader having substantial dedication and struggle for democracy and urged all to make him victorious to the post.

The election to pick the Head of the State is scheduled to take place on coming March 9.

At an orientation programme organized here today by the President Election Campaign Mobilization and Coordination Committee for the members of the House of Representatives and National Assembly from eight political parties, President Deuba said all people were aware about the contributions of leader Poudel in the Nepali politics.

"Leader Poudel is a senior colleague who has a track record of untiring struggle in politics. He never goes against the democratic values and also not allows others to undermine democracy", Deuba said, adding, "Poudel is a leader advancing politics of principles and ideals as well as has substantial contributions to the safeguarding of democracy and political stability".

Deuba urged all to emerge him winner with a majority of votes to the post of the President (Head-of-the-State).

Also on the occasion, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal said President as the country's custodian would play role and contribute to the protection of country's geographical integrity and sovereignty.

Noting that there were several complaints on the role of the President in the past, he expressed his confidence that such complaints would not come again after former Speaker Poudel being elected to the post.

Candidate Poudel said that he had dedicated six decades of his life to attain and strengthen the present political system and pledged to not allow any compromises against the Constitution once he took the presidential berth.

At the programme, Chairperson of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Mahantha Thakur, Chairperson of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal's Federal Council Ashok Rai, leader Rajendra Shrestha, Nagarik Unmukti Party Chair Ranjeeta Shrestha, Rastriya Janamorcha vice-Chair Durga Poudel and Minister for Drinking Water and Janamat Party Vice-Chair Abdul Khan among others expressed commitment to vote to leader Poudel in the presidential race and secure his win. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal