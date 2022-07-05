General

CPN (UML) general secretary Shankar Pokhrel has expressed worry over the country's deteriorating economy.

Addressing a news conference organised by Press Chautari Kailali in Attariya today, he said the price of essential commodities has nearly doubled now than what was during the reign of the previous UML-led government and it has hit the people hard.

The UML general secretary also commented that it was inappropriate to tweak the tax rate in the budget. He was referring to the allegations that the tax rates were altered at the behest of some unauthorized persons on the eve of the presentation of the budget for fiscal year 2022/23 in the federal Parliament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal