The Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the price of fuel with effect from this midnight. The price of diesel, petrol, kerosene, and domestic aviation fuel has been increased by Rs. 2 per litre.

Following the increment, the price of petrol will cost Rs. 114 per litre while diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 97 per litre. Furthermore, aviation fuel for domestic fuel will cost Rs. 67 per litre, according to NOC spokesperson Binit Mani Upadhyaya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal