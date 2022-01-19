General

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased price of petroleum products.

Prices of diesel, petrol and kerosene have increased Rs 3 per liter while aviation fuel Rs 5 (domestic) and USD 100 (international).

According to the new price adjustment list released by the state-owned trading enterprise that will come into operation at Wednesday midnight, diesel and kerosene are sold for Rs 122 per liter each and petrol Rs 139. Similarly, aviation fuel (domestic) fetches Rs 106 per liter and USD 995 (international).

However, price of cooking gas has been intact. Nevertheless, the NOC is incurring losses worth over Rs 1.8 billion every fortnightly despite price increment in petroleum products, said its spokesperson Binit Mani Upadhyay.

Source: National News Agency Nepal