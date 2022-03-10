business, Trading

The price of yellow metal has gone down by Rs 3,500 per tola in Nepali market today.

The price of hallmark gold has now been fixed at Rs 102,000 today. It was traded at Rs 105,500 per tola on Wednesday, which was the highest price in the Nepali market so far.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, worked gold is being traded at Rs 101,500 per tola today against Rs 105,000 on Wednesday.

Similarly, price of silver has decreased by Rs 45 per tola today as compared to previous day and reached Rs 1,405 per tola, according to the Federation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal