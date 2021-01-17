business, Trading

Price of yellow metal has gone down by Rs 700 per tola today. Price of hallmark gold has been set at Rs 91,800 per tola today against Rs 92,500 on Friday.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, Price of worked gold is being traded at Rs 91,300 per tola today deceasing by Rs 700 per tola. It was Rs 92,000 per tola on Friday.

Similarly, the Federation has determined the price of silver at Rs 1,230 per tola today. It was traded at Rs 1,260 per tola on Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal