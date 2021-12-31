General

The price of yellow metal has gone up by Rs 600 per tola today in Nepali market. The price of hallmark gold has reached Rs 92,700 per tola today. It was traded at Rs 92,100 on Thursday. A tola is equivalent to 11.66 grammes.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, worked gold is being traded at Rs 92,200 today against Rs 91,600 per tola on Thursday.

Similarly, price of silver has increased by Rs 15 per tola today. The price of silver has been fixed at Rs 1,260 per tola, according to the NEGOSIDA. It was Rs 1,245 on Thursday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal