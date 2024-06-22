Prideful leaders, cadres can advance the nation, Finance Minister says

Kathmandu: Finance Minister Barshaman Pun has said the country could advance only by respecting labour and being self-reliant on production and added that prideful leaders and cadres were instrumental in this.

Addressing the second assembly of the Achham-Kathmandu Liaison Coordination Committee of the CPN (Maoist Centre) organized here on Saturday, Minister Pun said the upcoming fiscal year’s budget has incorporated programmes and budget for promoting production and employment generation.

The Maoist Centre leader said that production growth is required not to make a handful of people rich but to achieve development based on equality and social justice.

Pun viewed that equality and social justice could be achieved by maintaining good governance after curbing corruption.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister said the upcoming fiscal year’s budget has prioritized agriculture, tourism, hydropower, information technology and production sectors and all seven provinces were given special priority.

Pun said at l

east a special characteristic of each province has been forwarded in the next year’s budget.

Source: National News Agency RSS