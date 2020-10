General

A body of a priest was found at Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West). The deceased has been identified as a 75-year-old Mahagu Kewat of Susta rural municipality-4.

Kewat, a priest at a Kewat temple, was attacked with a sharp weapon. The body of the Kewat was found near the temple.

Search for those involved in the incident was underway, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Parasi, Raju Lama.

Source: National News Agency Nepal