General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has condoled the death of a woman from coronavirus. ”I am deeply saddened by the death of a new mother from Sinddhupalchowk district due to the virus even after the government’s efforts to prevent the human casualty from the COVID-19 infection,” the Prime Minister wrote in his Twitter this morning.

Paying tribute to the departed soul, the PM expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed the first ever death from COVID-19 in the country. The deceased is the 29-year-old from Sindhupalchowk.

Source: National News Agency