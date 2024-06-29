Prime Minister Dahal appeals for unity among left forces



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has emphasized on unity among left-wing forces by exploring common views on ideological issues.

In his address to a programme organized to mark the birth centenary of the late Pushpalal Shrestha here today, Prime Minister Dahal, also the Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre), mentioned that his party was open for the unity among communist forces.

Pushpalal Shrestha is the founder general-secretary of the Nepal Communist Party.

“In the past, we created CPN in an effort to unite the two biggest communist parties in the country. However, the unity could not last long as we made some hasty moves to create common views and understanding on ideological issues”, Prime Minister Dahal said, “We should learn from past experiences to find out commonalities among the left-wing forces and strengthen cooperation”.

Efforts are being made to bring about qualitative changes in people’s lives in accordance with the changes in the system, the Prime Minister said, claiming t

he country has achieved qualitative progress in the fields of infrastructure, education, health, social security, social justice after an end to the feudal system.

“We have succeeded in building a socialisn-oriented constitution with the strength of decades of struggle”, Prime Minister Dahal said, “In place of the feudal monarchy, we have an inclusive republic, a federal system with decentralization instead of unitary system, multilingualism in place of single language, religion and culture, secularism and progressive culture”.

“Let’s have a thorough discussion on the ideological issues and move towards crafting a common vision”, PM Dahal said, adding, “Not on the basis of the history, our schools and prejudices, but with the determination to complete the socialist revolution in Nepal, let’s debate openly to reach to a proper conclusion”.

Prime Minister Dahal termed Pushpalal as a warrior, a liberal democrat inclined towards the working class, principled, simple and friendly leader having sharp knowledge i

n history, sociology and anthropology.

Source: National News Agency RSS