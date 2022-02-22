General

A meeting has been held between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairperson of the main opposition party, CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar.

During the meeting, discussions are being held on the current political situation in the country, opening the stalemate in the House of Representatives, and approving the US-backed Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

After the MCC was presented in the House of Representatives on February 20, the ruling parties are holding intensive discussions to get it passed.

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Deuba has been actively working to ensure passage of the MCC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal