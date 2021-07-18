General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the office-bearers of the bodies concerned to make the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 more systematic.

Prime Minister Deuba on Sunday directed Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population Laxman Aryal, specialist Dr Roshan Pokharel, Director General of the Health Services Department Dipendra Raman Singh, Chief of Child Health Division Dr Tara Pokharel, among others not to let any stone unturned in treatment of COVID-19 patients and management of oxygen and other essentials.

He asked the officials to run the vaccination campaign in an efficient, smooth and effective ways. The Prime Minister asked the bodies concerned to end the situation for staying in a long queue to get vaccinated while directing to increase human resources and vaccination centres as well as to involve wholeheartedly to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Deuba shared about the preparedness against the third wave of COVID-19, ongoing vaccination programme and further plans.

As per the directives of PM Deuba, Secretary Aryal directed the Chief District Officers and Chiefs of Health offices of three districts of Kathmandu Valley hold discussion and asked to increase human resources and vaccination centres in order to make vaccination programme more systematic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal