Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived here on Friday night to attend the World Leaders Summit under UN COP26 conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leading a high-level delegation from Nepal to attend the summit, Prime Minister Deuba landed at London's Heathrow International Airport on a Qatar Airways flight from Kathmandu. At the airport, he was welcomed by Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Nepal MP Birendra Sharma and Charge d'affaires at the Embassy of Nepal in London Roshan Khanal. The delegation led by Prime Minister Deuba will stay here on Saturday and Sunday and will be busy with various meetings and programs.

The 21-member Nepali delegation includes Minister for Forests and Environment Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharatraj Poudyal, Forest Secretary Dr Prem Narayan Kandel, Secretary of the National Planning Commission Kewal Prasad Bhandari, Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini, Chair of the National Nature Conservation Fund Dr Madhav Bahadur Karki and other senior officials.

Source: National News Agency Nepal