Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made a telephone call to Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Chairperson Narayan Man Bijukchhe and expressed his condolences over the death of Bijukche's wife.

Prime Minister Deuba called Bijukche today and extended his condolences. Bijukche's wife Shobha Pradhan died of cancer while undergoing treatment at the Nepal Cancer Hospital in Harisiddhi, Lalitpur on Wednesday.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY