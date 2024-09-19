Prime Minister Oli attends National Day Concert at Durbarmarg



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other members of his cabinet participated in the National Day Concert held at Durbarmarg in Kathmandu today to mark the Constitution Day.

After reaching the event venue, Prime Minister Oli waved the national flag and exchanged greetings of the Constitution Day with the participants of the concert. He was accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli extended best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the National Day. While appreciating the organising of the concert by citizens and artists, Prime Minister Oli urged everyone to celebrate the day in a grand manner.

Earlier, the event started with an orchestra performance by musical bands from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force. After that, 32 artists gave performance reflecting the representation of all the seven provinces.

According to the organizers, the programme lasted for

four hours and was organized by the National Day Council formed by 151 people who have contributed to the society.

Kutumb band and other artists including Anand Karki, Kunti Moktan, Devika Bandana, Sugam Pokharel, Deepak Limbu, Pramod Kharel, Suwani Moktan, Swapna Suman performed at the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal