Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that efforts for good governance and development would be further paced, taking up the upcoming elections a movement for this.

The Prime Minster said this in his address to a gathering of party cadres organized by Nepal Communist Party Professionals Special District Committee today.

He claimed that his party would again form the government with majority after the elections scheduled for coming April and May.

Prime Minster Oli has also urged other forces not to intimidate court arguing tthere is no provision of reinstating the House of Representatives (HoR) in the constitution.

Those who were opting to make the foundation of the party and the government weak have abandoned the fronts on their own, he said, adding a new nationwide campaign would be put in place to cleanse the party and expand its organization base.

Saying his previous statement 'travelling to the USA by bullock cart is impossible' has now been misinterpreted, he clarified the expression was made in the context while his party was discussing to wage struggle against the monarchy together with the Nepali Congress which was then advocating for constitutional monarchy.

He recalled his argument that Nepali Congress should remove the provision of constitutional monarchy from its statute to make the agenda of the people's movement clear.

He claimed that their efforts worked to promulgate the constitution despite ill-interventions from several forces and corners to abort the national agenda.

The Prime Minster further noted that colleagues from within his party had started hatching conspiracy against the government after successful efforts to return the India-intruded land to the map of Nepal.

Also on the occasion, NCP standing committee member Top Bahadur Rayamajhi said the dissolution of the HoR was a just and necessary decision and ruled out the need of struggle against the government move to this effect.

Source: National News Agency Nepal