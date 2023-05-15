Key Issues

"Tell me, what I can do for you (journalists). I am always with you," she said at a press conference at Ganabhaban here, while replying to a query from BFUJ President Omar Faruque regarding welfare of journalists and announcement of dearness allowance against the backdrop of rising inflation.

The premier said she has special feelings for the journalists as her father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, worked as a journalist for some time.

She said her government has given a number of television channels and newspapers in private sector aimed at generating employments for journalists and ensuring their betterment.

The Prime Minister said her government, earlier in 2015, had announced to give dearness allowance for the government employees every year in line with the increased inflation rate.

She said the government can do it for government employees, adding that the newspapers and TV channels are running under the private mechanism.

The owners of the media will take necessary measures to this end, she said.

The Prime Minister said she didn't know what the government can do in this regard.

She, however, wanted to know from the journalist leaders what her government can do, assuring them of standing beside them.

The premier said the owners of the media are rich and they have separate businesses, adding that they can take necessary measures to hike the salaries of journalists.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha